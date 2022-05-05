Fincantieri Lays Keel for Explora II Luxury Ship

Explora Journeys, the new luxury cruise line from MSC Group, today marked the keel laying for the second of four luxury ships, Explora II at the Fincantieri shipyard in Castellammare di Stabia, Italy.

The vessel will be delivered in summer 2024.

The first ship, Explora I is currently being built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and is on schedule to set sail by the end of May 2023.

The event today at Castellammare di Stabia was attended by senior executives of both shipowner and shipbuilder.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said: “We are thrilled to witness this key milestone for Explora Journeys, which signals our firm commitment to launch a luxury lifestyle brand that incorporates effective sustainability planning and maximizes social and economic benefits for the communities that our ships will visit and leave a positive legacy for the next generation.”