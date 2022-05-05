Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas Resumes Service Ahead of Summer in Alaska

Another Royal Caribbean International cruise ship is resuming service as the Ovation of the Seas welcomes guests back today in Seattle.

The Quantum-class vessel is starting a summer program that will feature a series of week-long cruises to Alaska and Canada.

As part of its regular itineraries, the 158,000-ton ship will visit Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria, in addition to the Tracy Arm Fjord – where it is offering panoramic cruising during most of the sailings.

In late September, following two repositional cruises via Hawaii and the South Pacific, the Ovation is set to return to Sydney, Australia.

The vessel then kicks off its local 2022-2023 season in October, with planned itineraries to New Zealand, Vunuatu, New Caledonia and more.

One of the first cruise ships to resume service in Alaska in 2021, the ship entered yet another operational pause last October. After having its Australian program entirely cancelled, it spent the winter out of service.

As the third in a series of five ships known as the Quantum-class, the Ovation of the Seas originally entered service in 2016.

According to Royal Caribbean, the 4,100-guest ship features “unique innovations”, such as the North Star aerial observatory, a glass capsule that transports passengers 300 feet above the ocean for panoramic views; the RipCord by iFLY skydiving and FlowRider surfing simulators; and SeaPlex, a multi-purpose sports complex enabling a variety of activities, including the first-ever-at-sea bumper car experience.

The ship also offers 18 culinary venues including a Jamie’s Italian restaurant from the celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and Wonderland, a whimsical restaurant with an elaborate feast for the senses.

The Ovation of the Seas is one of the four ships that will sail in Alaska for Royal Caribbean International in 2022.

The company’s program in the destination also includes the Quantum of the Seas, in addition to the Radiance of the Seas and the Serenade of the Seas.