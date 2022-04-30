Costa Venezia Set to Sail New Program from Istanbul

Costa Venezia’s new cruises to Turkey and Greece will make their debut from Istanbul on May 1.

Costa said the new deployment marks the collaboration between itself, Turkish Airlines, the Turkish National Tourist Board and Galataport Istanbul.

The proposed formula is the “flight+cruise” package, available from all the main European countries, with scheduled Turkish Airlines flights, which will make it possible to reach Istanbul easily, and then embark onboard of Costa Venezia from the new Galataport cruise terminal, equipped with all the comforts and services for the next generation of ships.

"Our restart program ahead of summer is strengthened by a truly unique offer. The main new feature of Costa Venezia cruises is the possibility of visiting the best of Turkey in a single holiday, starting from Istanbul, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. We believe Turkey has great potential for cruises, and we are trying to be the first to develop it. Istanbul can be reached from the main European countries in just a few hours’ flight time, it has good air connections and modern ports, as well as a mild climate that makes it possible to operate all year round, and above all it offers an incredible variety of experiences and attractions," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

The Costa Venezia’s program in Turkey includes three different itineraries, all with embarkation and disembarkation in Istanbul, designed to include longer calls in the ports to enjoy the destinations with plenty of time, among cities rich in history, splendid archaeological and UNESCO World Heritage sites and clear seas.

From May 1 to November 13 2022, the Costa Venezia will offer two one-week itineraries dedicated to Turkey and Greece, interchanging with each other, which can be combined into a single 15-day "super tour", with eight calls in port longer than 10 hours.

The first itinerary is ideal for those who want to explore the best of Turkey and Greece in one holiday. It includes a two-day, one-night call in Istanbul, the Turkish destinations of Izmir and Bodrum, the island of Mykonos and Athens in Greece.

The second itinerary allows to explore some of Greece’s out-of-the-ordinary locations and the best of Turkey. It includes two two-day, one-night calls in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, before heading off to explore Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.

In winter 2022-23, the Costa Venezia will be offering a third 12-day itinerary to Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, visiting Istanbul (with a two-day, one-night call), Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa (also with a two-day, one-night call), Alexandria and Kusadasi. From spring 2023, the two itineraries in Turkey and Greece will resume.