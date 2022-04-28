Margaritaville at Sea Unveils Fun Aboard

Margaritaville at Sea has revealed details about entertainment programs and activations on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

An exclusive show written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Frank Marshall will be on all voyages.

“We could not be more excited to have our guests experience this show onboard Margaritaville at Sea – created and written by Jimmy and Frank,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville.

Jimmy’s Ship Show, will take guests on a musical odyssey. The show will feature unforgettable stories and songs inspired by Jimmy’s bestselling book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”

“It’s been very cool working with Jimmy to put together a ship show filled with his unforgettable songs and stories," said Frank Marshall.

Guests will be also transported into a vacation state of mind – greeted by island-inspired music, friendly “Fins Up Crew” team members, and iconic Margaritaville stilt walkers.

In the ship’s Oasis Room and beyond, travelers will enjoy diverse and talented musicians, late-night comedy hours on select departures, game shows for the whole family, streaming concerts at sea, themed parties, kids programming, and much more.

In addition to entertainment, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers gourmet food and beverage options, pools, retail stores, fitness, spa and many other amenities.

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve received since announcing Margaritaville at Sea, both from our travel advisor partners and the public at large,” said Francis Riley, Chief Commercial Officer of Margaritaville at Sea.

“There is incredible demand for the unique product we are bringing to market and the announcement today of our onboard entertainment will certainly create even more excitement, as we are offering exclusive programming you can’t find anywhere else," added Riley.

With an inaugural sailing scheduled for May 14, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will cruise from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.