New Lounge on the Carnival Celebration to Feature Items from Past Ships

Carnival Cruise Line revealed a new area onboard its latest Excel-class ship, the Carnival Celebration, which is launching this year.

Named The Golden Jubilee, the lounge will celebrate Carnival’s 50 years of history, with original fittings and memorabilia from past Carnival ships.

Some of the items were recently removed from recently retired Fantasy-class vessels, including the Carnival Fascination, which left the fleet in 2020.

The tabletops of the vessel’s Hollywood Boulevard, which are adorned with signed sketches representing movie classics by iconic caricaturist Al Hirschfeld, will be repurposed for the area.

The area will also feature two-deck-high ceilings, surrounded by artwork inspired by the company’s ship evolution.

The chairs on the lounge, for instance, will be replicas of the ones found on the original TSS Carnivale, which sailed for Carnival between 1975 and 1993.

The lounge will also feature original pieces from the TSS Carnivale, the TSS Mardi Gras, the Carnival Sensation and other historical vessels of the fleet.

The bar menu will be inspired by the entertaining architectural themes of Carnival “Fun Ships” with popular classic cocktails from every decade since 1972 – the year when Carnival debuted.

Set to enter service later this year, the Carnival Celebration will sail from PortMiami on a year-round basis. Joining its sister ship Mardi Gras, who sails from Port Canaveral, the vessel will offer itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Among the ship’s features are biggest casino in the fleet and the Celebration Central, a three-deck atrium with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Another highlight is the Ultimate Playground, a sports deck that features Bolt, a rollercoaster.