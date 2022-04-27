Norwegian Prima Introduces New Spa and Fitness Features; Charcoal Sauna at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line today shared details surrounding its elevated spa and fitness offerings for the new Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

The first two of six ships within this cutting-edge class will feature the cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna at sea as well as a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. The company has also incorporated several guest favorites including thermal experiences and hot-stone loungers.

"The debut of our Prima Class has been all about elevating guest experiences across all the touch points that make a perfect holiday at sea, from food and beverage, entertainment, recreational activities and now spa and fitness," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our latest health and wellness experiences were designed to awaken the senses of our guests like never before pairing world-class design and architecture with one-of-kind offerings that truly allow our guests to unwind and escape."

The company said it will unveil the industry’s first charcoal sauna.

Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the charcoal sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to reach temperatures between 86-122 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can recline into relaxation as the sauna helps boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. The sauna also effectively treats muscle stiffness and tension, including relief from backache, headache, and arthritis, by promoting the deep release of connective tissue and muscles.

The charcoal sauna is just one of eight thermal spa offerings available at the elevated Mandara Spa.

Norwegian is also introducing several new services at the spa, including two new beds from the Gharieni Group, the Gharieni Welnamis and the Gharieni Wellmassage. The Welnamis bed utilizes Binaural Acoustic & Dynamic Stimulation, a computer-controlled acoustic and vibrational therapy that trains the brain to relax and benefit from deep relaxation techniques.

The spa will also feature a relaxation area featuring 22 hot stone loungers. Guests can also arrange to stay in one of the 28 exclusive spa balcony staterooms on board Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, providing travelers with premium access to the elevated Mandara Spa and its suite of thermal spa experiences.

The Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will also feature enhanced guest-favorite spa and fitness amenities, including the Vitaly Pool, steam sauna, and Finnish sauna. The spa will offer a wide range of services in its 20 treatment rooms, including massage, acupuncture, manicures and pedicures, facials and more. In the Pulse Fitness Center, guests will have free access to the state-of-the-art fitness equipment they have come to expect from NCL. Yoga and spin classes will also be available.