Cruise Saudi

Celebrity Silhouette and Silver Whisper Call in Porto

Celebrity Silhouette

The Celebrity Silhouette recently called in Porto with just over 2,500 mostly British guests aboard, according to a statement from the port.

The ship was on a nine-day cruise from Southampton also calling in Vigo, A Coruña, Bilbao, La Rochelle and Le Havre.

A plaque exchange ceremony with Port Authorities and the ship's captain was held at the Porto Cruise Terminal Air Bridge to acknowledge the first visit of the ship.

Silver Whisper

On Portugal Freedom Day, Porto Cruise Terminal also welcomed the Silver Whisper to the port.

The Silver Whisper was on a 16-night one-way trip from Athens to Bordeaux with 266 passengers onboard, mainly North Americans.

The itinerary also includes visits to Syracuse, La Valetta, Malaga, Gibraltar, Seville, Lisbon, La Coruña and Bilbao

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods 2

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

SGS

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today