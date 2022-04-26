Celebrity Silhouette and Silver Whisper Call in Porto

The Celebrity Silhouette recently called in Porto with just over 2,500 mostly British guests aboard, according to a statement from the port.

The ship was on a nine-day cruise from Southampton also calling in Vigo, A Coruña, Bilbao, La Rochelle and Le Havre.

A plaque exchange ceremony with Port Authorities and the ship's captain was held at the Porto Cruise Terminal Air Bridge to acknowledge the first visit of the ship.

On Portugal Freedom Day, Porto Cruise Terminal also welcomed the Silver Whisper to the port.

The Silver Whisper was on a 16-night one-way trip from Athens to Bordeaux with 266 passengers onboard, mainly North Americans.

The itinerary also includes visits to Syracuse, La Valetta, Malaga, Gibraltar, Seville, Lisbon, La Coruña and Bilbao