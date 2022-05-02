A Look at the Upcoming Summer Cruise Season in the Caribbean

While most cruise ships migrate to other cruising areas during the summer, the Caribbean still offers plenty of choice with a variety of ships and itineraries in the summer.

As the largest cruise market in the world, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the destination will be home to nearly 50 cruise ships during the upcoming season.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans for the summer program of some of the major players in the market:

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: 17 – Mardi Gras, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Valor, Carnival Glory, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Legend, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Elation, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Ecstasy

Homeports: Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Norfolk, New York City, New Orleans, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Tampa, Charleston and Mobile (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Princess Cays, Half Moon Cay, Roatán, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Grand Turk, San Juan, Amber Cove, La Romana, Belize City, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

The biggest cruise brand in the destination, Carnival Cruise Line, operates year-round programs in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Sailing from 11 different homeports, the company will have 17 cruise vessels sailing in the area during the upcoming summer season. The program includes the new Mardi Gras – Carnival’s newest and biggest ever cruise ship.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: 12 – Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas

Homeports: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Cape Liberty and Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary highlights: CocoCay, Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Roatán, Belize City, Falmouth, La Romana, Grand Cayman, San Juan, St. Kitts, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Croix and more

Another traditional player in the region, Royal Caribbean International will position 12 cruise ships in the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the 2022 summer season.

With four of the world’s five biggest cruise ships sailing in the area, the cruise line will offer varied itineraries, departing from six homeports.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: Three – Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Sky

Homeports: Miami, Port Canaveral and New York City (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Thomas, Tortola, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán

Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships are set to offer cruises to the Caribbean during the upcoming summer season.

Previously scheduled for a season in Northern Europe, the Norwegian Getaway will complement the company’s offer in the region, with itineraries from Port Canaveral. The Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Sky are set to sail from Miami.

Disney Cruise Line

Ships: Three – Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream

Homeports: Miami and Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Castaway Cay, Nassau, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Falmouth, Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Johns and Roseau

With a new cruise ship entering service in 2022, Disney Cruise Line is upping its year-round programs in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Welcoming guests for the first time in July, the new Disney Wish is replacing the Disney Dream and offering a program of three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

While the Disney Fantasy continues to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from the Space Coast port, the Dream is repositioning to Miami for a new program of short cruises to the Bahamas.

MSC Cruises

Ships: Two – MSC Seashore and MSC Divina

Homeports: Miami and Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Ocean Cay, Nassau, Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Thomas, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena and Aruba

Despite focusing on its European core markets during the summer, MSC Cruises has been offering a year-round presence in the Caribbean for over a decade.

In 2022, the cruise line will operate two cruise ships in the region during the summer, including the 2021-built MSC Seashore. While the Seaside class vessel sails from Miami, the MSC Divina will be based in Port Canaveral.

Other cruise lines sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas during the summer include: