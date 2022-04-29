Royal Caribbean Restart Update: More Ships Returning in May

Two years after the pandemic led to an industry-wide cruise operational pause, Royal Caribbean International’s restart plan is inching close to completion.
With three more ships returning soon, the company will see its entire fleet back in in action again by the end of May.
23 Ships Currently in Service
A total of 23 vessels are currently sailing with guests again for Royal Caribbean.
Seven months after welcoming guests back in Miami, the brand is now completing its first post-pandemic winter season in North America.
While some vessels will continue to sail in the region during the summer, most of the fleet is preparing to move to other destinations, including the Mediterranean and Alaska.
Here are the location and status of the vessels presently sailing:
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States) and Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing followed by a series of UK-based cruises to Northern and Western Europe
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 9 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 5 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and Bermuda
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: U.S. East Coast
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas and Florida
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 8, 2021
Region: U.S. East Coast
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 4 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 19, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: In service since December 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: In service since December 16, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: 6 and 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250 guests
Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 5 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Bermuda and Bahamas
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: In service since February 20, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448 guests
Date: In service since March 4, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Span, Italy and France
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000 guests
Date: In service since March 7, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 8 to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests
Date: In service since April 11, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itineraries: Ocean Getaways
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since April 15, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Baltic and Scandinavia with visits to Sweden, Estonia and Finland
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: In service since April 23, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seaward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises with calls to Haines, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and more
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: In service since April 26, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Haines and more
Three Ships Returning in May
Completing its restart program, Royal Caribbean is planning to add three ships back in revenue operations in May.
While the Rhapsody of the Seas is returning for the first time since the pandemic started, the Ovation of the Seas is welcoming guests back after a winter lay-up.
The Quantum of the Seas is also resuming service after concluding its Singapore-based program in early April.
Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests
Date: May 4, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests
Date: May 5, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
Date: May 23, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos