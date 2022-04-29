Royal Caribbean Restart Update: More Ships Returning in May

Two years after the pandemic led to an industry-wide cruise operational pause, Royal Caribbean International’s restart plan is inching close to completion.

With three more ships returning soon, the company will see its entire fleet back in in action again by the end of May.

23 Ships Currently in Service

A total of 23 vessels are currently sailing with guests again for Royal Caribbean.

Seven months after welcoming guests back in Miami, the brand is now completing its first post-pandemic winter season in North America.

While some vessels will continue to sail in the region during the summer, most of the fleet is preparing to move to other destinations, including the Mediterranean and Alaska.

Here are the location and status of the vessels presently sailing:

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States) and Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing followed by a series of UK-based cruises to Northern and Western Europe

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 9 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since August 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 5 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and Bermuda

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: U.S. East Coast

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and Florida

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since October 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 8, 2021

Region: U.S. East Coast

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 4 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 19, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Ensenada and Catalina Island

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: In service since December 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since December 16, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)

Length: 6 and 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250 guests

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: 5 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Bermuda and Bahamas

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since February 20, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itineraries: British Islands and Iceland

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448 guests

Date: In service since March 4, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Span, Italy and France

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000 guests

Date: In service since March 7, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 8 to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests

Date: In service since April 11, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itineraries: Ocean Getaways

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since April 15, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Baltic and Scandinavia with visits to Sweden, Estonia and Finland

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since April 23, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seaward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises with calls to Haines, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and more

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since April 26, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Haines and more

Three Ships Returning in May

Completing its restart program, Royal Caribbean is planning to add three ships back in revenue operations in May.

While the Rhapsody of the Seas is returning for the first time since the pandemic started, the Ovation of the Seas is welcoming guests back after a winter lay-up.

The Quantum of the Seas is also resuming service after concluding its Singapore-based program in early April.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests

Date: May 4, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100 guests

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: May 23, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos