New MSC Ship To Be Christened in New York City

New York City will serve as the backdrop for an inaugural event when MSC Cruises’ newest U.S. flagship – MSC Seascape – comes into service later this year.

MSC has announced plans to hold the ship’s naming ceremony at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 with Academy Award-Winning star Sophia Loren carrying out her role as godmother to her 18th MSC Cruises ship.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “We are particularly pleased to celebrate this momentous milestone in New York City, which holds a special place in our Group’s history, having been served by ships from the MSC Group’s cargo division since 1985. Today, as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company leads the container shipping sector globally as well as across North America, MSC Cruises has grown to become a major player in the U.S. cruise industry. Having developed a meaningful operation out of South Florida, we are now preparing a major strategic expansion across the East Coast that will see us launch year-round cruises out of New York in 2023. We could not think of a better way of celebrating such a significant milestone than holding MSC Seascape’s – our latest flagship – naming ceremony in this wonderful city that has been an important hub for MSC Group for over three decades.”

MSC Seascape will be the cruise line’s first ship to be named in New York, reflecting MSC Cruises’ commitment to the North American cruise market and its upcoming expansion to New York and the Northeast with year-round cruises available from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal beginning in April of 2023, according to a press release.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We are very excited to showcase to New Yorkers our European heritage and the unique international character we bring to cruising, matching the city’s multi-cultural flair. Bringing MSC Seascape to New York City for her Naming Ceremony is a fantastic opportunity for us to host a very special gala event onboard for our valued travel advisors and partners, introducing them to our newest ship. Come next year, New York City will be our third US home port, alongside Miami and Orlando/Port Canaveral. This is the latest example of the significant investment we’re making in the U.S. and the Caribbean, which includes building the largest cruise terminal in North America at PortMiami and offering Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve as both a stunning tropical destination and a reflection of our commitment to the environment.”

The MSC Seascape will sail to Miami immediately following the ceremony for an inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The ship will be the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet and the fourth vessel in the line’s Seaside class.

The MSC Seascape will offer two different seven-night itineraries from PortMiami including a Eastern Caribbean cruise calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and a Western Caribbean sailing calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.