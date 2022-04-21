First Cruise Ship to Visit Atlantic Canada in Two Years Set to Arrive

A key milestone for Atlantic Canada’s tourism sector will be reached on April 22 as the Viking Octantis becomes the first cruise ship to visit an Atlantic Canadian port in over two years when it docks at the Port of Charlottetown, according to a press release.

The ship’s planned initial call to Louisbourg, Nova Scotia on April 21 was cancelled due to inclement weather.

“Atlantic Canada’s port communities are thrilled to safely welcome back cruise ships. These ships bring thousands of visitors to our region each year and represent a key pillar in our tourism sector,” said Mike Cochrane, Chair of the Atlantic Canada Cruise Association and CEO of the Port of Charlottetown. “Cruise lines have been at the forefront of travel safety measures related to protecting passengers and the public from COVID-19, and our ports will be following all provincial, Public Health Agency of Canada and Transport Canada safety guidelines.”

“It’s an exciting time for Prince Edward Island, and all of Atlantic Canada as we safely welcome back cruise ships after two long years,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “The energy cruise ships bring to our province is always electrifying. Passengers fill our streets who are ready to shop, dine, sightsee and enjoy all the entertainment and hospitality we have to offer. The cruise ship sector plays an important role in recovering our tourism industry and provincial economy, and we are delighted for the return.”

“We have long viewed tourism as a key economic driver,” said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA. “We continue to ensure tourism businesses and organizations are resourced and ready to start back up as the economy re-opens. I’m excited for people from around the world to come back and discover anew the special attractions Atlantic Canada has to offer.”