ALMACO Delivers Catering Systems to Costa Toscana

ALMACO was among key suppliers for the new Costa Toscana, which was recently delivered from Meyer Turku.

ALMACO’s wide scope of work consisted of design, engineering, production, delivery and commissioning of all galley, pantry and bar counters and equipment on the vessel.

The next-generation catering system of Costa Toscana is equipped with ALMACO’s digital lifecycle solution.

Aleksandr Hokkanen, who was in charge of the site management of the project for ALMACO, said: “This project has been one of the most interesting projects in my entire career. It was a pleasure to work with Meyer Turku nd I am impressed by their professionalism. Thanks to the good co-operation between ALMACO, Meyer Turku and our local partners, we were able to commission the equipment on schedule despite the challenging logistic situation in the market. And I must say, the end-result is fantastic.”

The project was one of the largest catering projects ever by ALMACO, not only because the scope covered more than 3,000 square meters of galleys, galley area pantries, bar pantries, cabin pantries and lounge pantries, as well as over 30,000 pieces of catering equipment, but also because ALMACO was in charge of many different aspects and phases of the project and planning of operations and service, according to the company.

ALMACO did all aspects of the design and engineering of the catering areas, as well as design and production of all tailor-made counters and cooking arrangements.

ALMACO took care of all the buyout and pantry equipment; and logistics were also handled by ALMACO, as well as commissioning, planning of maintenance, and equipment training of the crew.

The lifecycle solution provided to Costa consists of a digital system for monitoring the equipment, providing instruction manuals, and maintenance management during operation. The solution is based on service tablets and individual QR-code labels attached to the equipment. The galley equipment lifecycle solution supports the crew in their daily tasks and minimizes the risk of equipment failure.