Oneel Verma Named COO at Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises has named Oneel Verma as its Chief Operating Officer.

The company said that Verma brings in a vast experience skill set of over 30 years in sales, marketing, operations and general management across various sectors.

In his new role, he will be spearheading the sales, marketing, customer services, human resources and IT functions.

Oneel who has done his Executive Leadership Program from Cornell University, is a post graduate in business management with a specialization in Marketing and Finance and is an avid adventure sports enthusiast.

Prior to Cordelia Cruises he was working with Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited as the Chief Customer Acquisition Officer.

Verma has also worked with organizations like Carona Limited – Puma Division, Coca-Cola India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Cadbury Schweppes, Reliance Infocom, Tata Teleservices Ltd., Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. and Sterling Holidays & Resorts (India) Limited (A Subsidy of Thomas Cook India Limited) previously.

“I am really looking forward to my stint with Cordelia and the timing could not have been better. With Covid behind us, the outlook is certainly promising and we have had tremendous business since the last eight months. Cordelia has made luxurious cruising affordable to the average Indian and this is certainly an exciting prospect," he said.

Verma completed an Executive Leadership Program from Cornell University and is a post graduate in business management with a specialization in Marketing and Finance and is a highly focused and result driven individual. He is passionate about sports and is an avid adventure sports enthusiast.