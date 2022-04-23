Celebrity Eclipse Resumes Service in Vancouver

The Celebrity Eclipse is resuming service for Celebrity Cruises today in Canada. Following a 25-month hiatus, the vessel is welcoming guests back at Vancouver’s Canada Place Cruise Terminal for a cruise to Hawaii.

The 11-night voyage features visits to four ports, including Honolulu, where the passengers are set to disembark on May 4, Kailua Kona, Hilo and Lahaina.

After returning to Canada with a similar itinerary, the Eclipse is set to launch service in Alaska in mid-May.

Based in Vancouver, the vessel is offering a series of seven-night summer cruises to the Last Frontier that feature calls to Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and more.

The vessel’s itineraries also include scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

In late September, the Eclipse is set to reposition to Australia, marking Celebrity Cruises’ return to the region with a series of cruises to New Zealand and South Pacific departing from Sydney.

Delivered in 2010 as the third of five Solstice-Class ships, the Celebrity Eclipse has capacity for 2,850 guests.

Like its sister ships, the 122,000-ton vessel introduced some interesting new features, including the Lawn Club, a half-acre recreation area featuring real, growing grass.

The Eclipse also offers a varied number of restaurants, such as the Grand Epernay main dining room, that feature a special décor inspired by old Hollywood glamour.

Several specialty venues are also available offering, according to Celebrity, a “unique ambience expressly designed to complement the first-class cuisine.”

Another highlight of the ship design is the high proportion of outside accommodations: over 90 percent of its cabins offer an ocean view, while 85 percent have a private balcony.

In addition to the Celebrity Eclipse, the Celebrity Beyond is also entering service for Celebrity Cruises this month.

Recently delivered from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the newbuild is welcoming its first guests on Apr. 27.