Cruise Ships Continue Record Drydocking Pace in 2022

As more vessels are prepared to resume service around the world and are also scheduled for routine upgrades, drydock facilities globally continue to be busy with cruise ship projects.

From major modernization projects to updates and regular class work, Cruise Industry News compiled data about some recent drydock projects.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 78,491

Year built: 1997

Shipyard: Damen (Brest, France)

After arriving at the facility in mid-April, the Rhapsody of the Seas is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France.

Set to be completed in May, the maintenance period includes mechanical work, with the inspection of the shaft line, in addition to checks of propeller blades, thrusters, stabilizers and more. The vessel is also receiving a new coat of silicone paint on its hull. Minor updates to its interiors are also on the program.

SeaDream I

Cruise Line: SeaDream Yacht Club

Capacity: 110

Tonnage: 4,000

Year built: 1984

Shipyard: Navalrocha (Lisbon, Portugal)

The SeaDream I is going through a major renovation at the Navalrocha shipyard in Lisbon, Portugal.

Representing a $10 million investment, the refit includes the complete renovation of all the ship’s staterooms, in addition to electrical upgrades and the modernization of public areas and cabins. The vessel will also receive new teakwood decking, two new jacuzzies, an upgraded marina platform and more.

Caribbean Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 3,100

Tonnage: 116,000

Year built: 2004

Shipyard: Vigor (Portland, Oregon)

The Caribbean Princess is currently undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Vigor shipyard in Portland, Oregon.

According to Princess Cruises, the maintenance period will assure the vessel is up to the highest standards in advance of the summer season.

It's just one of 24 Carnival Corporation owned ships set to drydock in the second quarter.

Balmoral

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Capacity: 1,340

Tonnage: 43,537

Year built: 1988

Shipyard: A&P Group (Falmouth, England)

The Balmoral was prepared to resume service after a two-year operational pause during a recent drydock at the A&O Group shipyard in Falmouth, England.

The program of work for the Fred. Olsen Cruise Line vessel included steel inserts, ship side valves, tunnel thruster overhaul and underwater paint.

Carnival Breeze

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,650

Tonnage: 130,000

Year built: 2012

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

Another cruise ship currently undergoing regular maintenance, the Carnival Breeze arrived at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain, on April 1.

Currently at one of the drydocks of the facility, the 2012-built vessel is undergoing routine and class work, which include engine and thruster overhaul, hull repainting and more.

Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity: 5,224

Tonnage: 182,700

Year built: 2019

Shipyard: Damen (Brest, France)

The Costa Smeralda recently completed a two-week drydock at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France.

According to the local media, the 2019-built vessel underwent technical work that included the application of antifouling paint to the hull, in addition to modifications to the upper decks, with the installation of new safety bars on open decks. Warranty work was also said to be performed by the ship’s builder during the period.

Other cruise ships that were recently drydocked: