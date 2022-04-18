Crystal Kicks Off Season for Celestyal Cruises

The Celestyal Crystal is welcoming guests back today, marking the beginning of the 2022 season for Celestyal Cruises.

Sailing from Lavrion, a port near Athens, in Greece, the vessel is kicking off a series of short cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey.

The three- and four-night itineraries feature stops in some of the region’s most popular destinations, including Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Heraklion and Santorini.

Starting in May, the Crystal switches to week-long cruises as the 1992-built vessel offers Celestyal’s Idyllic Aegean itinerary.

The seven-night voyage includes calls in Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Kusadasi, Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini and Milos and runs through late October.

Originally built as a cruise ferry in 1980, the Celestyal Crystal was transformed into a genuine cruise ship in the early 1990s.

After one of the industry’s most dramatic conversions, the vessel debuted its current form in 1992, sporting an entirely new superstructure and a lengthened hull.

The 950-guest vessel joined the fleet of Louis Cruise Lines – the brand that became Celestyal Cruises in 2014 – in May 2007.

Providing a traditional cruising experience, the 25,600-ton vessel offers a pool deck, a spa, a show lounge, a casino, three restaurants and several bars and lounges.

In 2015, during yet another significant refit, the Crystal saw 43 of its cabins equipped with new balconies and also received hotel upgrades and maintenance.

A second ship is resuming service for Celestyal Cruises this month, as the Celestyal Olympia starts its 2022 cruise program on April 29. On that date, the 1,402-guest ship kicks off a series of short itineraries to Greece and Turkey.

After suspending operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Celestyal first welcomed guests back in June 2021.

The company continued its regular cruise schedule until late August, when it successfully completed the summer season aboard the Celestyal Crystal and the Celestyal Olympia.