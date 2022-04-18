Pacific Explorer Returns Home to Australia

The Pacific Explorer from P&O Cruises Australia is back in Sydney, having sailed into the iconic harbor on Monday morning.

The company said the ship had returned home. The vessel received a spectacular welcome home with a ceremonial water cannon salute celebrating her arrival – marking the start of the rebuild of the $5 billion a year Australian cruise industry, the company said.

The Pacific Explorer became the first cruise ship to return to Australia in more than two years, passing through Sydney Heads at about 9.30am before gliding into Circular Quay mid-morning with an escort of official vessels and Sydney "boaties."

Her arrival marked a 28-day voyage from Europe where the ship has been paused for much of the past two years waiting to come home to Australia.

The first revenue sailing is set to depart on May 31.