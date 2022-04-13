Norwegian Cruise Line NFTs Now Open for Auction

Norwegian Cruise Line today launched its NCL NFT marketplace, enabling fans to own a piece of history with their win or purchase of NFTs which showcase the art and inspiration for the company's newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.

The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as "Peeta," the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.

The six pieces in the collection can be found at https://nft.ncl.com.

One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of $2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at $250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from Miami.

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children.