Cruise Restart Continues With 47 More Ships Entering Service in April

The cruise industry restart is set to continue in April, with 47 ships and 54,400 berths returning this month.
According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the additions will bring the total of active cruise ships around the globe to 300.
While several of the vessels are resuming service after winter lay ups or short operational pauses, 27 ships are welcoming guests back for the first time since the pandemic started and two newbuilds are debuting.
Here’s the complete list of ships returning in April:
Ship: Nautica
Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684
Built: 2000
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
First Sailing: April 1
Ship: Norwegian Star
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200
Built: 2001
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Trieste (Italy)
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
First Sailing: April 3
Ship: Mein Schiff Herz
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850
Built: 1997
Homeport: Tenerife (Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Heraklion (Greece)
Itinerary: Canary Islands, Western and Eastern Mediterranean
First Sailing: April 3
Ship: Marella Discovery 2
Cruise Line: Marella Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804
Built: 1995
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean
First Sailing: April 5
Ship: Pride of America
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2005
Homeport: Honolulu (United States)
Itinerary: Hawaii
First Sailing: April 9
Ship: MSC Armonia
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2001
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Italy, Greek Islands and Croatia
First Sailing: April 10
Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere
First Sailing: April 11
Ship: MSC Lirica
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2003
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Greek Islands, Cyprus, Israel and Turkey
First Sailing: April 11
Ship: Voyager of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 1999
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Itinerary: Western Europe and Baltic
First Sailing: April 15
Ship: Celestyal Crystal
Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950
Built: 1992
Homeport: Lavrion (Greece) and Kusadasi (Turkey)
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Turkey
First Sailing: April 18
Ship: Ambience
Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,590
Built: 1991
Homeport: Tilbury (England)
Itinerary: Northern Europe
First Sailing: April 20
Ship: Radiance of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2001
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Itinerary: West Coast and Alaska
First Sailing: April 23
Ship: Celebrity Eclipse
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2010
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Itinerary: Hawaii and Alaska
First Sailing: April 23
Ship: MSC Opera
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,160
Built: 2004
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France, Spain and Tunisia
First Sailing: April 24
Ship: Noordam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900
Built: 2006
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)
Itinerary: Panama Canal
First Sailing: April 24
Ship: Island Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2003
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Panama Canal
First Sailing: April 27
Ship: Celebrity Beyond
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,260
Built: 2022
Homeport: Southampton (England) and Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western Europe and Mediterranean
First Sailing: April 27
Ship: Costa Favolosa
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012
Built: 2011
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France and Spain
First Sailing: April 28
Ship: MSC Poesia
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550
Built: 2008
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Warnemunde (Germany)
Itinerary: Western and Northern Europe
First Sailing: April 30
Other vessels returning to service in April:
- American Song (American Cruise Lines)
- American Spirit (American Cruise Lines)
- American West (American Cruise Lines)
- Blue Sapphire (Selectum Blu Cruises)
- Carnival Breeze (Carnival Cruise Line)
- Celestyal Olympia (Celestyal Cruises)
- Clio (Grand Circle Cruise Line)
- Deutschland (Phoenix Reisen)
- Fridtjof Nansen (Hurtigruten)
- Harmony V (Variety Cruises)
- Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia)
- Island Sky (Noble Caledonia)
- Lord of the Highlands (Hebridean Island Cruises)
- National Geographic Orion (Lindblad Expeditions)
- Ocean Explorer (Vantage Cruise Line)
- Ocean Majesty (Hansa)
- Ocean Navigator (American Queen Voyages)
- Safari Quest (UnCruise Adventures)
- Sea Cloud (Sea Cloud Cruises)
- Sea Cloud II (Sea Cloud Cruises)
- Sea Cloud Spirit (Sea Cloud Cruises)
- Serenade of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)
- Silver Dawn (Silversea Cruises)
- Spitzbergen (Hurtigruten)
- Star Clipper (Star Clippers)
- Wilderness Adventurer (UnCruise Adventures)
- Wilderness Discoverer (UnCruise Adventures)
- World Explorer (Rivages du Monde)