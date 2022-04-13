Cruise Restart Continues With 47 More Ships Entering Service in April

The cruise industry restart is set to continue in April, with 47 ships and 54,400 berths returning this month.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the additions will bring the total of active cruise ships around the globe to 300.

While several of the vessels are resuming service after winter lay ups or short operational pauses, 27 ships are welcoming guests back for the first time since the pandemic started and two newbuilds are debuting.

Here’s the complete list of ships returning in April:

Ship: Nautica

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684

Built: 2000

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

First Sailing: April 1

Ship: Norwegian Star

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200

Built: 2001

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Trieste (Italy)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

First Sailing: April 3

Ship: Mein Schiff Herz

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,850

Built: 1997

Homeport: Tenerife (Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Canary Islands, Western and Eastern Mediterranean

First Sailing: April 3

Ship: Marella Discovery 2

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,804

Built: 1995

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Sailing: April 5

Ship: Pride of America

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2005

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Itinerary: Hawaii

First Sailing: April 9

Ship: MSC Armonia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2001

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Italy, Greek Islands and Croatia

First Sailing: April 10

Ship: Spectrum of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere

First Sailing: April 11

Ship: MSC Lirica

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2003

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Greek Islands, Cyprus, Israel and Turkey

First Sailing: April 11

Ship: Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 1999

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Itinerary: Western Europe and Baltic

First Sailing: April 15

Ship: Celestyal Crystal

Cruise Line: Celestyal Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950

Built: 1992

Homeport: Lavrion (Greece) and Kusadasi (Turkey)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Turkey

First Sailing: April 18

Ship: Ambience

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,590

Built: 1991

Homeport: Tilbury (England)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

First Sailing: April 20

Ship: Radiance of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2001

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary: West Coast and Alaska

First Sailing: April 23

Ship: Celebrity Eclipse

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2010

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary: Hawaii and Alaska

First Sailing: April 23

Ship: MSC Opera

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,160

Built: 2004

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France, Spain and Tunisia

First Sailing: April 24

Ship: Noordam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2006

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale and San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: Panama Canal

First Sailing: April 24

Ship: Island Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2003

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Panama Canal

First Sailing: April 27

Ship: Celebrity Beyond

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,260

Built: 2022

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Europe and Mediterranean

First Sailing: April 27

Ship: Costa Favolosa

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France and Spain

First Sailing: April 28

Ship: MSC Poesia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2008

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Warnemunde (Germany)

Itinerary: Western and Northern Europe

First Sailing: April 30

Other vessels returning to service in April: