Cruise Demand Surges as Royal Caribbean Reports Record Bookings

Royal Caribbean International set two new records last week with the largest single booking day and the highest volume booking week, March 26 – April 1, in its 53-year history, according to a press release.

The news came after Carnival Cruise Line also reported record bookings in March.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the strong demand and new bookings come on the heels of more than 1.5 million guests having sailed with the line since January 2021, alongside consistently record-high guest satisfaction ratings across its ships and private destinations.

“The enthusiasm and excitement for the successful return of cruising is undeniable. We could not have reached this incredible milestone without the unwavering support of our loyal guests, our valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Everyone has made an incredible impact and contributed to this accomplishment in every single way.”

The bookings were received through the website, call centers and travel advisors with the support of Royal Caribbean International’s sales team. The cruise line encourages redemptions of future cruise credits through automation tools introduced in 2021 on the consumer website and trade site, CruisingPower.com, enabling both audiences to apply credits to new bookings more seamlessly.