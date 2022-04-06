New Celebrity Beyond Officially Delivered

Celebrity Cruises has taken delivery of the new Celebrity Beyond as President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo was at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, for an official delivery ceremony.

Lutoff-Perlo was joined by Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty and the ship’s captain, Kate McCue, as they officially took ownership from the shipyard and completed the traditional changing of the flags, hosting a celebratory ceremony onboard the Celebrity Beyond while docked at Chantiers.

The momentous occasion was celebrated alongside other Celebrity Cruises executives, shipyard officials including General Manager Laurent Castaing, and Beyond’s 1,400 crew members from over 60 different countries.

“The delivery of Celebrity Beyond today marks our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation; today, we celebrate the future of travel and its possibilities,” said Liberty. “This incredible ship, on this long-awaited day, signifies our commitment to investing in the future of the travel industry, as well as the ship building industry in Europe. We are so grateful to the Chantiers de l'Atlantique team; our own Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises team; our loyal guests and trade partners, and everyone who has contributed their time, resources, creativity and loyalty. We look forward to what’s to come as the travel industry grows to new peaks.”

“We could not be happier to officially welcome Celebrity Beyond into our fleet with the first physical delivery since the pandemic, celebrating this momentous occasion with our exceptional crew and partners at Chantiers de l'Atlantique,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “With its innovative offerings that reach far beyond expectations from some of today’s most talented designers, artists and creative minds, we believe that Beyond speaks to the growing trend of people seeking new luxury experiences that are personalized, effortless and meaningful. We are seeing a continued desire to travel as business steadily increases, and we see Beyond leading the cruise industry into the next era of luxury. We are more than ready to welcome our guests onboard and show them just how incredible this ship is!”

“Celebrity Beyond is a true new ship. We have worked hard, in a spirit of strong collaboration and even during the pandemic, to achieve this result,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Celebrity Beyond is one of the exceptional ships that will be remembered.”

The Celebrity Beyond’s maiden voyage will depart on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, England, for a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.