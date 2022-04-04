Carnival Cruise Line Reports Record Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line said today in a press release that the one-week period of March 28-April 3 was its busiest boking week in the company’s history, showing a double-digit increase from the previous record seven-day booking total.

With 22 of its 23 ships back in guest operations across all its year-round U.S. homeports, Carnival said it has led the industry in terms of restart and customer demand.

Its final ship, the Carnival Splendor, will return to service from Seattle on May 2, and then Carnival will welcome its newest ship, the Carnival Celebration, to PortMiami in November.

By year-end 2022, Carnival will have more capacity sailing (as measured by ALBDs – available lower berth days) than it was sailing in 2019. And then in 2023, Carnival will put into service another new Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee from Galveston.

“The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing, and this record-breaking booking week,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Duffy added that all sales channels, including Carnival.com, travel advisors, the Carnival guest contact center and personal vacation planners all contributed to the record-breaking results. With the restart of cruising in Australia now set, Carnival is finalizing plans for its return in Australia and will be announcing those details soon.