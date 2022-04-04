MSC to Launch New Cruise and Stay Packages

MSC Cruises is planning to introduce new Stay & Cruise packages this summer.

The line’s guests for East Mediterranean voyages will have the opportunity to spend up to two days exploring either Venice, Italy or Athens, Greece before they set sail for their seven-night cruises, the company said.

The offering will also be rolled out in late summer 2022 for MSC Cruises’ U.S. sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral/Orlando with New York added in summer 2023.

The new comprehensive offer includes up to two nights’ accommodation in a four-star hotel with breakfast included, a half-day city exploration excursion, luggage transfers from the hotel to guest cabins onboard the cruise ship and private ground transportation to the vessel’s embarkation port.

The hotels will have dedicated MSC Cruises’ staff on hand at convenient times throughout the day in the lobby to provide guests with information.

Air travel can also be booked through MSC Cruises and added to the Stay & Cruise packages.

The two-day Venice Viewpoint will be for guests looking to sail onboard the MSC Armonia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica and MSC Sinfonia from the Italian ports of Venice/Marghera, Monfalcone/Venice and Trieste.

Guests for the MSC Lirica’s sailings from the port of Piraeus in Greece can opt for up to two days of Athens Attractions ahead of the sailing, the company said.

Achille Staiano, Vice President – Global Sales, MSC Cruises, said: “Up to two days spent in the magnificent cities of ether Venice or Athens will be a fantastic prelude to our guests’ seven-night cruises in the East Mediterranean and should be especially attractive for those that will fly into Italy and Greece for their summer holiday so that they can really make the most out of their trip.

“Similarly, when we roll out the ‘Stay & Cruise’ program later this year in the USA we’ll see many more Europeans join our cruise ships to take advantage of having a truly memorable time in Miami and Orlando, plus from summer 2023, New York will prove a strong pull for those who want to explore the Big Apple prior to their cruise.”

MSC Cruises Stay & Cruise packages have been put together in partnership with its 100 per cent owned Italian tour operator, Going.