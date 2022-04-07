400-Plus Cruise Ships Returning to Service

The global cruise fleet will count 449 ships when the entire fleet has returned to service sometime this summer, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Seventy-three more ocean-going ships are under construction or on order for deliveries between now and 2027.

The projected total passenger capacity this year could reach nearly 30 million passengers (full ships at double occupancy) and estimated industry wide revenues (tickets and onboard spend) up to $50 billion. By 2027, the annual passenger capacity will grow to more than 40 million and boost industry revenues accordingly.

In 2022, North America continues to dominate the industry with 252 ships deployed and/or primarily sourcing passengers in the United States; 156 ships are dedicated to the European cruise market and 41 ships to the Asia-Pacific markets.

Pending load factors, the annual passenger count for North America this year could reach 17 million, compared to approximately 9 million for Europe. The Asia-Pacific market will have an estimated passenger capacity of 4 million when more of that market opens up.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is available at hard copy or digital form and can be ordered here.