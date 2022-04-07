Vancouver

400-Plus Cruise Ships Returning to Service

Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships in Tampa

The global cruise fleet will count 449 ships when the entire fleet has returned to service sometime this summer, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Seventy-three more ocean-going ships are under construction or on order for deliveries between now and 2027.

The projected total passenger capacity this year could reach nearly 30 million passengers (full ships at double occupancy) and estimated industry wide revenues (tickets and onboard spend) up to $50 billion.  By 2027, the annual passenger capacity will grow to more than 40 million and boost industry revenues accordingly.

In 2022, North America continues to dominate the industry with 252 ships deployed and/or primarily sourcing passengers in the United States; 156 ships are dedicated to the European cruise market and 41 ships to the Asia-Pacific markets.

Pending load factors, the annual passenger count for North America this year could reach 17 million, compared to approximately 9 million for Europe. The Asia-Pacific market will have an estimated passenger capacity of 4 million when more of that market opens up.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is available at hard copy or digital form and can be ordered here.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Tarragona

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,634 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today