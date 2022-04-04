MSC Opera Completes Drydock Ahead of Service Resumption

The MSC Opera has recently completed a drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard as it gets prepared to resume service for MSC Cruises later month.

After arriving in La Valleta in early March, the 2004-built vessel underwent routine maintenance, in addition to technical and regulatory work, and is just part of 150 planned drydock days for MSC this year, according to the 2022 Drydock and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

One of eight MSC Cruises ships set to drydock this year, the Opera spent three weeks at the largest drydock of the shipyard facility – which was partly acquired by the cruise line in 2020.

The 2,160-guest ship is now ready to resume service on Apr. 24, launching a summer program in the Western Mediterranean.

As the third ship to welcome guests back for the brand in April, the Opera will offer a regular week-long itinerary that marks the return of Tunisia to the MSC Cruises schedule after a seven-year hiatus.

Departing from Italy, the cruise also sails to Spain and France, with visits to Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa.

After also being drydock in Malta, the MSC Sinfonia became the latest ship to resume service for MSC Cruises, kicking off a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises on Mar. 26.