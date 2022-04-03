Norwegian Star Welcomes Passengers Back in Spain

After a two-year hiatus, the Norwegian Star is welcoming passengers back in Spain today. As the 14th ship to resume service for Norwegian Cruise Line, the vessel is kicking off a European program that includes itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

For its first post-pandemic cruise, the 2001-built ship is sailing a ten-night voyage to Italy. Departing from Spain, the itinerary sails from Barcelona and includes visits to St. Tropez, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split, before arriving in Trieste.

Trough November, the vessel’s program also includes a series of cruises in Northern Europe, with visits to Iceland, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and more.

The program is highlighted by two special ten- and 11-night sailings in July that feature visits to four different ports in Greenland. Departing from Reykjavik, the itineraries also include calls in three additional destinations in Iceland.

In early December, the vessel repositions to South America, ahead of a winter season in the region.

Originally ordered for Star Cruises, the Norwegian Star entered service in 2001. With 91,000 tons, it can carry up to 2,200 guests on double occupancy, in addition to 1,031 crew members.

Offering Norwegian’s Freestyle Cruising concept, the ship features more than ten dining venues. Options include favorite specialty restaurants, such as the French Le Bistro and the Cagney’s Steakhouse.

The vessel also boasts nine bars and lounges, a swimming pool, five hot tubs, a casino, a full-service spa and salon, and a fitness center.

As part of the Norwegian Edge program, the Norwegian Star was completely refurbished in 2018. During an 18-day drydock, the vessel received several enhancements, including a revamped atrium, renovated cabins and redesigned restaurants.

Following the Norwegian Star, the Pride of America is also scheduled to resume service for Norwegian Cruise Line in April.

The Hawaii-based vessel is welcoming back for its seven-night inter-island cruises on April 9.

After first resuming guest service in July 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line has now brought 14 ships back into revenue operations.