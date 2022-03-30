Norwegian Cancels Additional Escape Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled a fourth cruise abord the Norwegian Escape, as the ship’s April 2 sailing is no longer going ahead.

Out of service since March 14, the 2015-built vessel ran aground off Dominican Republic earlier this month.

After being freed with the help of tugboats, the Escape was said to have suffered minor damage.

“We are sorry to inform you that repairs onboard the Norwegian Escape will take longer than originally planned and as a result your voyage onboard Norwegian Escape April 2, 2022, has been cancelled,” the cruise line said in a statement sent to booked guests on Tuesday.

According to the document, affected guests can choose to move their bookings to another Norwegian ship sailing from Florida or Louisiana to the Caribbean over the next weekend or receive a full refund.

Passengers moving the bookings will also receive a future cruise credit of 100 percent of their current voyage fare, while guests who opt for a full refund will not only receive their money back, but also a future cruise credit of 50 percent of their paid voyage fare.

Following the grounding incident, Norwegian Cruise Line had already cancelled the March 19 and the March 26 cruises abord the Escape.

The March 12 departure was also cut short due to the event, with guests flown home from the Dominican Republic soon after the vessel was freed.

The Norwegian Escape is currently docked in Port Canaveral, where it arrived on March 20.