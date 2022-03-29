MSC Restart Update: Three Ships Returning in April

As its restart plans pick up pace, MSC Cruises is adding three ships into the active lineup in April.
By the end April, 17 vessels are set to be sailing again for the company – which was one of the first major brands to resume service back in 2020.
14 Ships Currently in Service Around the World
Since first welcoming guests back in August 2020, MSC has restarted the operations of a total of 14 cruise ships.
While the Mediterranean concentrates most of the company’s capacity, the vessels are also offering itineraries in other areas of the world, including the Middle East, South America and the Caribbean.
Here are the ships currently in service:
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888 guests
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Region: Mediterranean and Northern Europe
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a summer program in Northern Europe
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888 guests
Date: In service since May 20, 2021
Region: Mediterranean and Northern Europe
Homeport: Genoa(Italy) and Southampton (England)
Length: 2 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Series of Western Mediterranean cruises ahead of a positioning cruise to Northern Europe – where the ship is set to spend the summer
MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140 guests
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten), Bridgetown (Barbados) and Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 to 21 nights
Itinerary: Crossing the Atlantic ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean
MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500 guests
Date: In service since July 2021
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Dubai, Doha, Sir Bani Yas and Abu Dhabi
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500 guests
Date: In service since August 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Mediterranean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) and Genoa (Italy)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Caribbean ahead of a summer program in the Western Mediterranean
MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500 guests
Date: In service since September 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States) until Apr. 5; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Apr. 8
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern and Western Caribbean
MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300 guests
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa and Trieste (Italy)
Length: 6 and 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean
MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560 guests
Date: In service since November 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests
Date: In service since January 9, 2022
Region: South Africa
Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: 3 to 5 nights
Itinerary: South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique
MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests
Date: In service since February 6, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) and Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Ijmuiden
MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140 guests
Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean
Homeport: Santos (Brazil) and Genoa (Italy)
Length: 4 to 17 nights
Itinerary: Crossing the Atlantic ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean
MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500 guests
Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
First itinerary: Brazilian Domestic Cruising
MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300 guests
Date: In service since March 6, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Western Mediterranean with visits to Taranto, Syracuse, Civitavecchia and Marseille
MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554 guests
Date: In service since March 26, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari
Entire Fleet Back Soon
After recently adding the MSC Sinfonia back into revenue service, MSC plans to reactivate the MSC Armonia, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Opera in April.
While two newbuilds are welcoming guests later in the year, the company’s entire existing fleet is set to be operational again by early June.
Here are the service resumption dates and plans:
MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554 guests
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos
MSC Lirica
Capacity at 100%: 1,560 guests
Date: April 11, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini
MSC Opera
Capacity at 100%: 1,712 guests
Date: April 24, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests
Date: April 30, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre, Goteborg and Copenhagen
MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests
Date: June 5, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Bari, Katakolon, Santorini and Heraklion
MSC Seascape
Capacity at 100%: 4,560 guests
Date: November 19, 2022
Region: Atlantic
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to New York City (United States)
Length: 17 nights
First itinerary: Barcelona, Valencia, Cádiz, Funchal and King’s Wharf
MSC World Europa
Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests
Date: December 21, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas