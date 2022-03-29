MSC Restart Update: Three Ships Returning in April

As its restart plans pick up pace, MSC Cruises is adding three ships into the active lineup in April.

By the end April, 17 vessels are set to be sailing again for the company – which was one of the first major brands to resume service back in 2020.

14 Ships Currently in Service Around the World

Since first welcoming guests back in August 2020, MSC has restarted the operations of a total of 14 cruise ships.

While the Mediterranean concentrates most of the company’s capacity, the vessels are also offering itineraries in other areas of the world, including the Middle East, South America and the Caribbean.

Here are the ships currently in service:

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888 guests

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Region: Mediterranean and Northern Europe

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a summer program in Northern Europe

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888 guests

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Region: Mediterranean and Northern Europe

Homeport: Genoa(Italy) and Southampton (England)

Length: 2 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Series of Western Mediterranean cruises ahead of a positioning cruise to Northern Europe – where the ship is set to spend the summer

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140 guests

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean

Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten), Bridgetown (Barbados) and Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 to 21 nights

Itinerary: Crossing the Atlantic ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500 guests

Date: In service since July 2021

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Dubai, Doha, Sir Bani Yas and Abu Dhabi

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500 guests

Date: In service since August 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Mediterranean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) and Genoa (Italy)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Wrapping up a season in the Caribbean ahead of a summer program in the Western Mediterranean

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500 guests

Date: In service since September 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States) until Apr. 5; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Apr. 8

Length: 2 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Southern and Western Caribbean

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300 guests

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa and Trieste (Italy)

Length: 6 and 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560 guests

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests

Date: In service since January 9, 2022

Region: South Africa

Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: 3 to 5 nights

Itinerary: South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests

Date: In service since February 6, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) and Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Ijmuiden

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140 guests

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean

Homeport: Santos (Brazil) and Genoa (Italy)

Length: 4 to 17 nights

Itinerary: Crossing the Atlantic ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500 guests

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

First itinerary: Brazilian Domestic Cruising

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300 guests

Date: In service since March 6, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Western Mediterranean with visits to Taranto, Syracuse, Civitavecchia and Marseille

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554 guests

Date: In service since March 26, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

Entire Fleet Back Soon

After recently adding the MSC Sinfonia back into revenue service, MSC plans to reactivate the MSC Armonia, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Opera in April.

While two newbuilds are welcoming guests later in the year, the company’s entire existing fleet is set to be operational again by early June.

Here are the service resumption dates and plans:

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554 guests

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560 guests

Date: April 11, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712 guests

Date: April 24, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests

Date: April 30, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre, Goteborg and Copenhagen

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550 guests

Date: June 5, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Bari, Katakolon, Santorini and Heraklion

MSC Seascape

Capacity at 100%: 4,560 guests

Date: November 19, 2022

Region: Atlantic

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to New York City (United States)

Length: 17 nights

First itinerary: Barcelona, Valencia, Cádiz, Funchal and King’s Wharf

MSC World Europa

Capacity at 100%: 5,400 guests

Date: December 21, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas