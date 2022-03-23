Norwegian Reveals New Summer Deployment For Getaway

After having most of its Baltic program cancelled recently, the Norwegian Getaway will offer cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean during the 2022 summer season.

The new deployment is now available on Norwegian Cruise Line’s website and comprises of five- to ten-night sailings departing from Port Canaveral.

Stretching from late June to early December, the program features itineraries to several destinations in Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean, including St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Aruba and Puerto Plata.

The ship is also set to visit Great Stirrup Cay regularly. Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas as the port is included in all of the recently added cruises.

A new 13-night transatlantic crossing is also part of the new program, as the ship is still scheduled to offer four Baltic and Northern Europe cruises between May and June.

The nine- and ten-night cruises depart from Copenhagen and Southampton and include visits to Estonia, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, France, Finland and England.

The new repositioning voyage is set to start on Jun. 14 and sails from Copenhagen to Port Canaveral, with a stop in the Azores archipelago.

After resuming service in 2021, the Norwegian Getaway is currently offering Bermuda and Caribbean cruises from New York City.