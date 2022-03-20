Regent Seven Seas Unveils New Shore Ex Concepts

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced two new shore excursion concepts which it said are designed to further enhance its immersive destination experiences. Known as the Behind the Design and Eco-Connect tours invite travelers to explore destination from unique and original perspectives.

According to the cruise line, Behind the Design promises to offer insight into some of the world’s most brilliant architectural feats as the Equinor office building and Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway; and the La Villa Méditerranée and MUCEM in Marseille.

There will be a total of 10 Behind the Scenes tours for the initial launch, exclusive to European destinations in summer 2022, with further global expansion to be announced later in the year.

Other tours this year focus on Barcelona, Belfast, Glasgow, La Coruna and Sète.

Eco-Connect features more than 150 tours worldwide where guests can engage with local groups and businesses to learn how they are working to conserve and sustain their surrounding environment.

These tours offer a variety of experiences, including sampling of organic wine at a sustainable vineyard in Bordeaux, gaining new appreciation for flora and fauna around Hue in Vietnam, and more, according to a prepared statement from the cruise line.

Eco-Connect tours are offered in a variety of destinations such as Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Northern Europe and South America.

Many of the tours will be offered as part of Regent Seven Seas’ free unlimited shore excursion program, with select experiences offered as the cruise line’s choice shore excursions, starting at $299 per person.

“The new tours have been created to offer experiences that even the most seasoned traveler has yet to enjoy,” commented Christine Manjencic, vice president of destination services.