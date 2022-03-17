Cruise Industry News 2022 Annual Report: Key Sailing Regions Set for Record Year

The Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern/Western Europe, Alaska and the West Coast are all set for a record passenger year in 2022 as the cruise lines resume full service, pending the impact of geopolitical events and resulting potential deployment changes.

According to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the projected cruise capacities are estimated at 11 million passengers for the Caribbean, 5.6 million for the Mediterranean, 3.1 million for Northern/Western Europe, 1.6 million for Alaska and 1.3 million for the West Coast. The previous record year across the board was 2019.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia is expected to open up early this summer, while China has not given any indication when it will open up to cruise tourism.

With a growing fleet, most markets will see growth, although traffic remains concentrated in the most popular regions.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is available in hard copy or digital form and can be ordered here.