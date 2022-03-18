Tarragona

Pride of America to Have Limited Dining Options For Restart

Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,100-passenger Pride of America will sail with reduced staff and dining facilities when it comes back to commercial operations in Hawaii on Apr. 9.

This is due to a reduced passenger capacity meaning reduced crew levels, as was explained by Norwegian Cruise Line in a letter to passengers. The measure will only concern initial sailings, the cruise line said.

In so, Moderno Churrascaria and Teppanyaki will not be available, and the Main Dining Room will not be open for breakfast or lunch.

However, the cruise line said that guests will be able to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner at the complimentary Aloha Café.

Dinner will be available in the Skyline Main Dining Room and in select specialty dining venues, including La Cucina, Cagney's Steakhouse and Jefferson's Bistro. In addition, the Cadillac Diner will be open 24 hours a day.

Freestyle Daily will provide a complete list of dining and beverage options available to guests once they are onboard.

The Pride of America will sail its first voyage on Apr. 9, 2022, from Honolulu. Calls on this seven-day itinerary include Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai.

