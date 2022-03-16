Fincantieri and LR Celebrate 75th Vessel Built to Class

Fincantieri and Lloyd’s Register (LR) marked a milestone in their long-standing relationship, with the delivery earlier this year of the Discovery Princess – the 75th vessel to be built to LR class by Fincantieri.

LR Group CEO, Nick Brown, presented today a plaque featuring an image of the Discovery Princess to Giorgio Gomiero and Pierluigi Punter, senior vice president operations and vice president concept design of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, at the shipbuilder’s office in Trieste.

The relationship between LR and Fincantieri dates back to 1990. The 75 vessels comprise a total of over six million tons. This year, Fincantieri will deliver a further four cruise ships to LR class.

2022 also marks the 150-year anniversary of LR in Italy. And sharing a maritime heritage, LR and Fincantieri have together achieved numerous notable industry firsts, according to the shipbuilder, such as the Carnival Destiny, delivered in 1996, the first cruise ship over 100,000 tons and the world's largest cruise ship at that time. The Grand Princess was also the largest cruise ship in the world when delivered in 1998. Additionally, LR classed the first dual fuel/LNG ferry ever built in Italy – F.A Gauthier, delivered by Fincantieri in 2015.

Photo (from left): Giorgio Gomiero, Fincantieri’s senior vice president operations Merchant Ships Division; Pierluigi Punter, Fincantieri’s vice president concept design Merchant Ships Division; Nick Brown, CEO LR; Gianpaolo Dalla Vedova, South Europe Offshore and Energy Transition business development manager, country lead and legal representative for Italy, LR: and Paolo Massa, South Europe commercial manager, LR.