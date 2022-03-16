Damage to Norwegian Escape Following Grounding Incident

Norwegian Cruise Line will end the current Norwegian Escape sailing early and cancel the following cruise after the grounding of the ship in the Dominican Republic.

The ship was refloated early Tuesday and remains at a berth in Puerto Plata and is said to have some minor damage in need of further inspection and repair.

Guests will be disembarked between March 16-18 in Puerto Plata and will get a full refund.

All guests that booked flights through the cruise company will get new flights home, while independent guests will be flown to Orlando via charter flights and then have hte option of taking a bus to Port Canaveral.