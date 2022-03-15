AB Inbev

Norwegian Escape Runs Aground Off Dominican Republic

Norwegian Escape

The Norwegian Escape ran aground on Monday evening off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

All guests and crew are reported to be fine.

"There are no reports to damages to the ship," read a statement. "Operations onboard have not been impacted and all services and activities continue as scheduled. We are currently working on a solution to free the ship and ready her for a safe departure." 

Local video showed tugboats coming to the assistance of the ship in hopes of freeing the vessel. 

According to a guest aboard posting on social media, the tugboats will now wait until high tide in the morning on Tuesday for another attempt at freeing the ship.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report