Norwegian Escape Runs Aground Off Dominican Republic

The Norwegian Escape ran aground on Monday evening off the coast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

All guests and crew are reported to be fine.

"There are no reports to damages to the ship," read a statement. "Operations onboard have not been impacted and all services and activities continue as scheduled. We are currently working on a solution to free the ship and ready her for a safe departure."

Local video showed tugboats coming to the assistance of the ship in hopes of freeing the vessel.

According to a guest aboard posting on social media, the tugboats will now wait until high tide in the morning on Tuesday for another attempt at freeing the ship.

Another update: gotta wait for high tide in the morning. Stuck until at least then. #NorwegianCruise #NorwegianEscape — The Disney Dude (@DisneyTalk101) March 15, 2022