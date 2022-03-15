Whitewater West

V.Ships Leisure Managing Genting Dream and World Dream

World Dream

According to public records, V.Ships Leisure is now managing the Genting Dream and World Dream, which are part of the Genting liquidation process.

At 150,000 tons and with capacity for 3,400 guests, the modern megaships ships have become the largest to have ever been outsourced to a ship management company.

As previously reported, V.Ships Leisure is also overseeing the three Crystal Cruises ocean vessels.

According to sources, the World Dream and Genting Dream are in the process of being brought down to minimal manning levels; with a substantial crew repatriation effort underway.

The Genting Dream remains in Hong Kong while the World Dream is arrested in Singapore.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Solarglide

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report