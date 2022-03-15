V.Ships Leisure Managing Genting Dream and World Dream

According to public records, V.Ships Leisure is now managing the Genting Dream and World Dream, which are part of the Genting liquidation process.

At 150,000 tons and with capacity for 3,400 guests, the modern megaships ships have become the largest to have ever been outsourced to a ship management company.

As previously reported, V.Ships Leisure is also overseeing the three Crystal Cruises ocean vessels.

According to sources, the World Dream and Genting Dream are in the process of being brought down to minimal manning levels; with a substantial crew repatriation effort underway.

The Genting Dream remains in Hong Kong while the World Dream is arrested in Singapore.