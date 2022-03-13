Guests, MLB Greats and Bahamians Step Up to the Plate in Freeport

Baseball greats, cruise passengers and local Bahamian youth league players competed head-to-head in an “All-Stars at Sea’s softball game in Freeport, arranged by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line during a sailing on Saturday March 5th.

Hall-of-Famer Andre Dawson along with a handful of other baseball greats were in attendance for the game and onboard for Q&A sessions.

“We are honored to have hosted such a great group of all-stars onboard and to have provided our passengers – many of whom are passionate about baseball – with this unique cruising experience,” said Francis Riley, chief commercial officer.

Upon arriving to Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line transported its guests and team of players to a local softball field where a friendly match took place. Two teams competed head-to-head until a tied game was called, ceremoniously.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line prepares to rebrand in April. Its flagship vessel, Grand Classica, will enter dry dock on April 17, reemerging as Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the flagship of the all-new vacation brand, Margaritaville at Sea, on April 30.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced its rebranding to Margaritaville at Sea at the end of last year.

Photo: BPCL Team (Credit: Scott Shapiro at South Florida Insider)