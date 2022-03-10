American Cruise Line Kicks Off 2022 Season

American Cruise Lines has officially opened its 2022 cruise season, the company announced in a press release.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the riverboat American Heritage and the coastal cruise ships American Independence and American Star kicked off the season, offering cruises on the Mississippi River and the Southeast of the United States.

According to the company, the first sailings have been successful, with positive guest reviews on the winter’s amenity upgrades.

The balance of American’s fleet, which includes small coastal cruise ships, modern riverboats and classic paddlewheelers, will begin the season in the next few weeks.

All the company’s ships received upgrades during the off-season, with the most extensive work done aboard American’s four paddlewheelers.

“After a successful season last year, we are glad to be back and full speed ahead,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The ships look great with a host of new upgrades and the guests are happy. This year, we are focused on growth with more ships under construction than ever before.”

American is introducing two more new modern riverboats as well as two small cruise ships by the end of next year.

In addition to their growing fleet of riverboats, the company recently announced plans to build a new class of 12 small ships, the Project Blue.

The first few cruises of American’s new season followed three of the line’s popular week-long itineraries, a Lower Mississippi River cruise from New Orleans, LA to Memphis, TN; a Historic South & Golden Isles cruise from Amelia Island, FL to Charleston, SC; and a Great Rivers of Florida cruise from Green Cove Springs, FL to Jacksonville, FL.

According to American, guests on board enjoyed a range of small group experiences, from kayaking in the everglades and adventures to Alligator Farms and Zoological Parks, to visits to Fort Sumter and Horse Drawn Carriage Rides through historic neighborhoods, to a special Graceland Experience and a Candlelight Ghost Tour of Ellicott Hill.

“American’s specialization in cruising close to home with new small ships, continues to attract both new and seasoned guests who enjoy discovering and rediscovering the history, culture, and diverse geography of the United States,” the company added.

The line’s cruises depart from 16 states, giving guests the option to skip flights and drive straight to the ships.

The company is also offering new Flat-Rate domestic airfare, complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays, extended post-cruise land packages, and an all-inclusive experience including private transportation, many shore excursions, fine dining, cocktails, and onboard entertainment.