Whitewater West

Aurora to Change Russian Itineraries

Greg Mortimer

Citing the invasion of Ukraine, Aurora Expeditions announced that it will make changes to its upcoming voyages that include Russian itineraries.

“The team at Aurora is now reviewing our deployment in the region and will advise our travel partners and guests of those changes in the near future,” the company said in a press statement.

To accommodate for the evolving conditions, Aurora is also continuing to offer flexible policies. 

Booked guests and trade partners of affected sailings will shortly receive updates and specific details applicable to their booking, the expedition operator added.  

According to its website, Aurora was planning three expeditions to remote Russian destinations in 2022, with itineraries visiting the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kolyuchin Bay, the Chukchi Sea and more.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

SGS

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide