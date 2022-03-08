Aurora to Change Russian Itineraries

Citing the invasion of Ukraine, Aurora Expeditions announced that it will make changes to its upcoming voyages that include Russian itineraries.

“The team at Aurora is now reviewing our deployment in the region and will advise our travel partners and guests of those changes in the near future,” the company said in a press statement.

To accommodate for the evolving conditions, Aurora is also continuing to offer flexible policies.

Booked guests and trade partners of affected sailings will shortly receive updates and specific details applicable to their booking, the expedition operator added.

According to its website, Aurora was planning three expeditions to remote Russian destinations in 2022, with itineraries visiting the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Kolyuchin Bay, the Chukchi Sea and more.