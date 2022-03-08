Oceania World Cruise Sells Out in 30 Minutes

Oceania Cruises announced that it has set a new single-day booking record on March 2. The new figure surpasses the previous record set in September 2021 by almost 12 percent, the company said in a press release.

The record was driven by the 2024 Around the World in 180 Days voyage aboard the Insignia, which sold out within 30 minutes of opening for sale.

A “enthusiastic response” to other four new 72- to 82-day Grand Voyages in the Asia-Pacific region also contributed to the spike in sales, the company added.

“The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world,” stated Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel,” he added.

While world cruises typically attract a high amounts of repeat guests, the Oceania Cruises’ 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand guests, the company said.

Other 42 percent of the guests sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage.

“This furthers a booking trend the brand has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of more than 50 percent,” Oceania said.

Additionally, 18 percent of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.

“The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests and new first-time guests alike continues to illustrate the epic pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and the strong allure of our acclaimed small-ship experience,” added Sherman.

The company’s 2023 Europe and North America programs are also experimenting “exceptional demand,” Oceania said, with bookings on longer, grand voyages that span multiple weeks or months, going from strength to strength.

To satisfy the demand, the company will open a full year of voyages spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4th.

In yet another trend noted by Oceania, the response from travel advisors reached “historically strong” levels.

“The vast majority of bookings were made via our valued travel partners and this launch would not have achieved the record-setting success without the support of travel advisors across the globe,” stated Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales.