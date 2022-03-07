Cruise Baltic Expecting 2,800 Calls Amid Challenging Year

According to Cruise Baltic, 2022 could be the a year with close-to-normal cruise numbers in the Baltic Sea region. In the latest edition of its Cruise Baltic Market Review, the association forecasts 2,800 calls for the ports of the region this year.

Despite previously holding a positive prediction, Cruise Baltic is also foreseen a challenging year for the cruise industry in its ports.

“Although several countries in the Baltic Sea region are now open for cruise calls and the annual market review from Cruise Baltic had positive predictions for 2022, the circumstances are yet again uncertain,” the cruise network said in a press release.

Citing the escalating “situation between Russia and Ukraine,” Cruise Baltic admits that, now, it will be difficult to know what to expect.

“Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and we are once again facing uncertain times ahead. We had hoped that 2022 would show us what the new normal would be like, but it will most likely not be the case with this tragic situation. However, if the COVID-19 situation taught us one thing, it’s how well the cruise industry manages pressure and difficulties,” said Claus Bødker, Director of Cruise Baltic.

According to the cruise network, the Baltic Sea usually welcomes more than 2,000 cruise calls during a typical year. In good years, the number may exceed 2,500 calls.

With the expected 2,800 calls, 2022 was shaping up to be the first year with close-to-normal numbers since the pandemic started.

In 2021, despite the COVID-19-related restrictions and a limited number of cruise destinations opened, the Baltic Sea region welcomed 648 cruise calls and almost 1 million cruise guests. The cruise ports in Sweden received nearly half of all cruise calls.

For 2022, cruise lines are currently expecting to stick to their itineraries, Cruise Baltic said, with the exception of calls in St. Petersburg.