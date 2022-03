Cruise Restart: 45 Ships to Enter Service in March

As the cruise restart picks pace again, 45 additional cruise ships are entering service March.

While most of the vessels are returning from brief operational pauses or winter lay ups, 14 ships are welcoming guests back for the first time since the pandemic started.

Four newbuilds are also set to enter service during the month, bringing the number of active cruise ships around the globe to 264.

The data is from the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

From small and boutique vessels to the world’s largest cruise ship, the vessels are adding nearly 75,000 berths in the market.

Here’s the complete list:

Ship: Norwegian Sky

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico and Key West

First Sailing: March 2

Ship: Wonder of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448

Built: 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

First Sailing: March 4

Ship: Carnival Ecstasy

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,044

Built: 1991

Homeport: Mobile (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to Mexico

First Sailing: March 5

Ship: Costa Toscana

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy), Barcelona (Italy) and Marseille (France)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Sailing: March 5

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Ten- and 11-night cruises to Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Sailing: March 7

Ship: Regatta

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684

Built: 1998

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)

Itinerary: Tahiti and South Pacific

First Sailing: March 7

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Jacksonville (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

First Sailing: March 7

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 490

Built: 1999

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Sailing: March 9

Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Cruise Line: Emerald Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2022

Homeport: Aqaba (Jordan)

Itinerary: Red Sea

First Sailing: March 11

Ship: Carnival Paradise

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,044

Built: 1998

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean

First Sailing: March 12

Ship: Valiant Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,770

Built: 2021

Homeport: Portsmouth (England)

Itinerary: Northern Europe and Canary Islands

First Sailing: March 18

Ship: Azamara Pursuit

Cruise Line: Azamara

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 718

Built: 2001

Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Sailing: March 25

Ship: MSC Sinfonia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900

Built: 2002

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean - Greek Islands and Montenegro

First Sailing: March 26

Ship: Seven Seas Voyager

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 700

Built: 2003

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

First Sailing: March 26

Ship: Discovery Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera

First Sailing: March 27

Ship: Arcadia

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,968

Built: 2005

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: Canary Islands and Western Europe

First Sailing: March 27

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2005

Homeport: Panama City (Panama)

Itinerary: Panama Canal

First Sailing: March 29

Ship: Sirena

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684

Built: 2000

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing

First Sailing: March 29

Other vessels returning to service in March: