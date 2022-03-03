Princess Modifies Select Baltic Cruise Itineraries to Remove Russia

Citing attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in Saint Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.

Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland.

Princess said that the safety and security of guests is the company’s highest priority, and Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.