Celebrity to Cruise Year-Round In the Mediterranean Starting in 2023

Celebrity Cruises announced today that it will sail year-round in the Mediterranean, adding on to its summer season with sailings from September 2023 through March 2024 with the Celebrity Infinity.

The Celebrity Infinity will kick off her winter season embarking on nine and 10-night itineraries where guests will be treated to the best of the Iberian Peninsula. Rotating between setting sail from the ports of Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon,

Then, from October 2023 to January 2024, Infinity will call Barcelona home as she embarks on 11- and 12-night itineraries and returns to Morocco for the first time since 2008.

Capping off the winter season, the Infinity will then return to Greece in February and March 2024, sailing 10 or 11-night itineraries calling on three continents, with calls into the Holy Land.

“Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust, while experiencing new destinations as they Journey Wonder with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime.”



