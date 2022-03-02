Sea Cloud Cancels Calls in Saint Petersburg

Sea Cloud Cruises has cancelled this year's Saint Petersburg calls of its new sailing vessel the Sea Cloud Spirit, according to a press release.

The Hamburg-based company made this decision based on the current developments in Ukraine, the company said.

The Russian city had originally been on the itinerary four times for the Baltic Sea premiere of the three-master full-rigged ship.

Sea Cloud Cruises said it will now develop a new itinerary for the voyages in June and July this year. The guests who were booked on these itineraries have already been informed of the decision.



