Carnival Cruise Line Revises Itineraries Into 2024

Carnival Cruise Line announced that it continues to implement its ship deployment changes announced earlier in February, with ship and homeport assignments extended into 2023 and 2024, including:

Carnival Elation – Jacksonville

The Carnival Elation, previously announced as moving to Jacksonville, Fla., will continue service of 4- and 5-day sailings formerly assigned to Carnival Ecstasy. Itineraries for additional cruise vacations from Jacksonville will soon be open into 2024.

Carnival Freedom – Port Canaveral

The Carnival Freedom, previously announced as redeploying to Port Canaveral, Fla. in April 2022 to replace Carnival Elation, will continue to operate 4- and 5-day itineraries from Port Canaveral and itineraries will soon be open through Apr. 29, 2023.

Carnival Spirit – Miami and Seattle

After completing its recently announced summer 2022 season in Alaska, the Carnival Spirit will continue to operate 6- and 8-day cruises previously assigned to Carnival Freedom from Miami through Apr. 8, 2023.

Following the completion of its Caribbean itineraries from Miami, the Carnival Spirit will sail a Panama Canal Journeys cruise on Apr. 16, 2023, arriving in Seattle, and will then operate a series of Alaska cruises from May 2, 2023 through Sep. 12, 2023, with those itineraries to be open for sale soon.

While Carnival completes the swap of existing reservations to the new ship assignments and provides equivalent accommodations, the itineraries will remain closed for sale, and reservations will not be accessible for up to three weeks, the company said.

“We are very happy with the positive reception this redeployment plan has already generated from our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “In combination with our successful restart, new ship assignments are creating excitement as we build momentum for a successful 2022 and beyond.”