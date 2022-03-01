Aurora Becomes the Fifth P&O Ship to Resume Service

The Aurora became the fifth vessel to resume revenue service for P&O Cruises. After a two-year hiatus, the cruise ship welcomed guests back on Monday in England.

For its first post-pandemic itinerary, the vessel is sailing a long no-fly cruise to the Caribbean. Roundtrip from Southampton, the 32-night voyage includes calls to nine ports in the Western and Southern Caribbean, such as Aruba, Barbados, Tortola and St. Maarten.

Before returning to its UK homeport, the Aurora is also visiting two Portuguese ports in the Atlantic: Madeira Island’s Funchal and Azores’ Praia da Vitória.

Continuing its restart program, the 1,800-guest vessel is set to offer a cruise to the Canary Islands and Portugal on April 1. The 12-night itinerary features stops in five different ports, including Lisbon, St. Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife de Lanzarote and Las Palmas.

The ship continues its program through September, offering a series of three- to 21-night cruises to various destinations in Europe, including the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic.

A adults-only cruise ship, the Aurora originally entered service for P&O Cruises in 2000. According to the company, the vessel offers a “classic cruising experience” with stylish surroundings and a variety of bars and lounges.

The 76,000-ton vessel underwent a major refit in 2019, receiving new adult-oriented amenities, in addition to modernized public areas and extra cabins.

Highlights of the refit included new furniture and carpets around the ship and the refurbishment of the Oasis Spa, with the remodeling of its treatment rooms, thermal suite and steam room.

The Aurora also received 23 new cabins and new mattresses for all of its cabins.

P&O Cruises first resumed service in mid-2021, with a series of domestic sailings in the United Kingdom onboard the Britannia and the new Iona.

In September, the Carnival-owned brand also resumed international operations, offering itineraries to Northern Europe, the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic Islands.

A month later, the company added a third vessel back into service, as the Ventura resumed guest operations in Europe.

The Azura followed in December, offering fly-cruises to the Caribbean.