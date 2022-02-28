RWS Entertainment Hires Royal Caribbean's Ryan Saab, Other Execs Join

RWS Entertainment Group has hired Royal Caribbean Cruises executive Ryan Saab for its new Senior Vice President, Talent Casting & Recruitment role.

Saab will serve in this role for RWS and its subsidiary, Binder Casting.

Sean Webb, who serves as Senior Manager of Performer Casting, Dance, will join Saab at RWS and Amber Snead, Associate Casting Director, will join Saab at Binder.

These three additions come as RWS expands turnkey entertainment operations for theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and more while Binder Casting approaches its 40th anniversary milestone as the longest-running casting firm in North America, according to a press release.

RWS Entertainment Group will fill more than 6,500 roles around the world this year, creating opportunities for dancers, musicians, technicians and creatives on land and at sea.

As former head of Casting Operations for Royal Caribbean’s entertainment division, Saab will now lead casting and recruitment for one of the largest entertainment talent providers in the industry.

Saab has nearly 20 years of experience as an entertainment production executive, responsible for product development, casting and strategic management. As Senior Vice President, Talent Casting & Recruitment, he will oversee casting and talent recruitment for RWS Casting, Binder Casting and RWS Fun Crew. Ryan oversaw the recruitment of all talent for the entire Royal Caribbean fleet, which included 26+ cruise ships worldwide with over 100 award-winning, internally produced entertainment programs and shows, including five Broadway licensed productions. In 2018 he was named Royal Caribbean Cruises Employee of the Year.

“Ryan’s innovation and creativity are exactly what we’re looking for at RWS,” said Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “With his international expertise in talent recruitment, his skill at organizing auditions, plus his ability to build a strong and diverse team, we are well-positioned to provide our clients with incredible talent.”

Sean Webb has joined RWS as Senior Manager, Performer Casting, Dance. Webb joins RWS from bloc, a talent agency representing choreographers and dancers for film, theatre and television. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of North Florida.

Amber Snead joins Binder Casting as Associate Casting Director. Previously with 3-D Theatricals, Amber joins Binder bringing fresh perspective and dimension to the team as they embark on the company’s 40th anniversary. Snead’s unique experience, voice and talent, working in casting for nearly a decade, has been developed working on projects including Parade starring Davis Gaines, The Addams Family starring Rachel York and Kinky Boots directed by John Tartaglia. Snead holds a degree from CSU Fresno and is a member of the Casting Society of America.