Carnival Brands Set to Drop Russia Calls

Carnival Corporation brands will drop calls into Russia's Saint Petersburg for the foreseeable future and replace them with alternative ports, according to a social media post from the company.

In addition, Carnival Chairman Micky Arison confirmed the news in a separate post, Tweeting: "We are in the process of securing alternate itineraries for our cruise ships before announcing our future plans. We will be advising our guests and travel partners shortly as plans become finalized."

Brands with summer programs in the Baltic with calls to Saint Petersburg include Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Cunard, P&O Cruises UK and Costa, making up eight of the company's nine cruise brands.

In addition, Costa has sailed longer cruises from mainland China calling in the Russian Far East in Vladivostok. Those calls are also expected to be dropped once the Chinese market reopens.