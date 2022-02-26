Whitewater West

Royal Caribbean Steps Up to Assist Ukrainian Crew

Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has an estimated 500 Ukrainian crew members on its fleet, according to President and CEO Michael Bayley in a social media post.

The company is stepping up to assist crew, having made available all communication channels so they can talk to their families, Bayley said, and also offering them assistance in getting home or close to home in the event they wish to leave their contracts early.

"We are trying to expedite any Ukrainian crew who wishes to join any of our ships earlier than scheduled," Bayley said. "Counseling has been made available to them and ships captains and management are obviously in daily communication with them to offer assistance as needed.

"We also have over 200 Russian crew who also are concerned and anxious over these events and we are offering them the same support. The Royal family is here for all our crew and our thoughts and prayers go out to all impacted by these events."

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

FMC

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report